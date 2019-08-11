|
|
Richard E. DeSmyter
Plymouth - Passed away August 8, 2019, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline, loving father of Deena (Jeff) Heath, Steven (Maryvonne) DeSmyter, Michael (Leslie) DeSmyter, Margaret Neihoff, James Neihoff, Ronald (Gayle) Neihoff, Lawrence (Tina) Neihoff and Theresa (Joseph) Uratchko. Cherished grandfather of 28 and great-grandfather of many. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd.(S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Tuesday 1-9 pm. Funeral Service Wednesday 11 am from the Griffin Chapel. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019