Richard E. Lake
Plymouth - suddenly May 6, 2019 age 88. Cherished husband of 60 years to Betty Lou. Beloved father of Maria Lake, and Susan (Gerald) Blaskie. Proud grandpa of Corey, and Christopher Blaskie. Dear Uncle of Linda (Duane) Pelz, and Leon (Nancy) Ryba. Richard was a proud RN, and Assistant Director of the Northville State Hospital. He was a long time active member of the Plymouth Kiwanis Club, and a proud Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. Funeral Service Saturday, May 11th 10 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd W, (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Visitation Friday, May 10th 2-9 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Plymouth Kiwanis Foundation. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 9, 2019