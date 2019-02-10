|
Richard Eckhout
Macomb - January 31, 2019, age 68. Beloved husband of 42 loving years to Deborah A. (Agnetti). Loving father of Aaron (Tanya) and Ashlee (Nathaniel) Miller. Proud grandfather of Connar, Lucas, Cameron, Austin, Makenzie, Caiden, MiaBella and Beckham. Instate Tuesday 11:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 12 noon at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd. (Corner of 23 Mile Rd. and Romeo Plank) Macomb Township. In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society at www.svdusa.org. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019