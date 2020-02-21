|
Richard Edward "Dick" Vanleen, 89 of Lewiston, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital.
Born in Detroit on March 11, 1930, Richard was the son of Christopher and Marion (Adams) Vanleen.
Raised in Detroit, Richard was a 1947 graduate of John J. Pershing High School. He worked for five years at Currier Lumber in Detroit from 1947-1952 becoming a police officer and a 37 year member of the Detroit Police Department. After retiring in 1988, Richard moved to northern Michigan to the Lewiston property he had owned for several years.
An avid snowmobiler, Richard also enjoyed playing Euchre and many sports. He especially enjoyed baseball and slow-pitch softball. In his later years, Dick became an avid rug hooker, often making rugs of his own design for family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Shirley Mainguy in 2017. He is survived by his stepchildren, including step daughter, Anne Ahyou of St. Clair Shores; two nieces; and many friends, including his neighbor, Ted May, who became a close friend over the years.
Graveside services were held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Detroit.
