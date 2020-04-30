|
Richard F. Daniels
Riverview - Richard F. Daniels, age 86, of Riverview on April 29, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Rick (Becky), David (Donna), Dawn (Roger) Roels and Scott (Donald Dollar). Dear brother of Tom (Donna). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Private Family Services were held Sat May 2, from St Cyprian Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020