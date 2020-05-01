|
Richard F. Widmaier
Livonia - Age 90, longtime resident of Livonia, passed away April 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris. Cherished father of Debbie (Ted), Chuck (Penny), Margaret (Kevin), Paulette (Mark), and Cathy (Jim). Dear brother of Doris and uncle of Doris Anne. Adored grandfather of 9, great grandfather of 8, and great great grandfather of 4. Due to the limitation of COVID-19 private services will be held. Contributions appreciated to . Share condolences and read full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
