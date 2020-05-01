Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Widmaier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Widmaier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard F. Widmaier Obituary
Richard F. Widmaier

Livonia - Age 90, longtime resident of Livonia, passed away April 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris. Cherished father of Debbie (Ted), Chuck (Penny), Margaret (Kevin), Paulette (Mark), and Cathy (Jim). Dear brother of Doris and uncle of Doris Anne. Adored grandfather of 9, great grandfather of 8, and great great grandfather of 4. Due to the limitation of COVID-19 private services will be held. Contributions appreciated to . Share condolences and read full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -