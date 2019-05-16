|
Richard Floyd Quinn, II
Troy - Richard Floyd Quinn, II, age 54 of Troy, passed away May 13, 2019. Beloved son of Richard Floyd, Sr. and the late Della. Loving brother of Leslie (Jason) Reel, Shelley (Jim) Brown and Brenda Quinn. Dear uncle of Jennifer, Kristen and Matthew. Great uncle of Tyler, Kadance, Allen, Payton and Gauge. Visitation Saturday, May 18th, 3 to 9 pm with service at 7 pm at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R Road, Madison Heights.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019