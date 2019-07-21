|
|
Richard G. Cardew
- - Passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 83. Richard was the loving father of Michael Cardew. Devoted grandfather of Emily Cardew and Melissa Cardew. Cherished brother of Carole Forster (Glenn), the late Donald Cardew, and the late Robert Cardew. Caring uncle of Debra Goodlaski (Rick), Deneen Price (Danny) and Jeffery Forster (Julie), Richard was also a great uncle to the children of Debra, Deneen and Jeff. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 27 at A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Maple). Family will receive friends beginning at 10 am until the time of the service at 12 noon. Family prefers memorial tributes to the ACLU.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019