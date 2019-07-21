Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Cardew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. Cardew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. Cardew Obituary
Richard G. Cardew

- - Passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 83. Richard was the loving father of Michael Cardew. Devoted grandfather of Emily Cardew and Melissa Cardew. Cherished brother of Carole Forster (Glenn), the late Donald Cardew, and the late Robert Cardew. Caring uncle of Debra Goodlaski (Rick), Deneen Price (Danny) and Jeffery Forster (Julie), Richard was also a great uncle to the children of Debra, Deneen and Jeff. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 27 at A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Maple). Family will receive friends beginning at 10 am until the time of the service at 12 noon. Family prefers memorial tributes to the ACLU.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now