Richard G. Kasaba
August 8, 2020. Age 82 of Dearborn. Beloved husband of Sharon. Loving father of Eric (Kim) Kasaba, Stacey Kasaba and Vincent (Amanda Yang) Kasaba. Dearest grandfather of Emily, Kelly, Keira, Nick, Mike and Katie. Loving great-grandfather of Olivia, Gavin and Elena. Dear brother of Eileen (Joe) Resetar. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Helen Kasaba. Richard will be deeply missed by family and friends. Donations may be made to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit 16121 Reckinger Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126. Funeral arrangements made by Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Please share memories or leave condolences on Richard's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
