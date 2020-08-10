Richard G. Kasaba
August 8, 2020. Age 82 of Dearborn. Beloved husband of Sharon. Loving father of Eric (Kim) Kasaba, Stacey Kasaba and Vincent (Amanda Yang) Kasaba. Dearest grandfather of Emily, Kelly, Keira, Nick, Mike and Katie. Loving great-grandfather of Olivia, Gavin and Elena. Dear brother of Eileen (Joe) Resetar. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Helen Kasaba. Richard will be deeply missed by family and friends. Donations may be made to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit 16121 Reckinger Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126. Funeral arrangements made by Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Please share memories or leave condolences on Richard's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
