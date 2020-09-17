Richard G. Koenig
Traverse City - Richard George Koenig, 78, formerly of Troy and Northport, died September 4, 2020.
Born September 27, 1941 the only child of the late George and Ruth (Miller) Koenig. Survived by his wife, Sherry; sister-in-law, Marilyn Trent Bartley; nephew, Edward (Ted) Bartley of Grosse Pointe Woods.
Visitation September 25 from 5 to 7 PM at Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay. Memorial Mass at September 26 at 11 AM at St. Francis Church, Traverse City.
Condolences at www.martinson.info
.