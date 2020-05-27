|
Richard G. Przesmycki
PRZESMYCKI, RICHARD G. May 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Emily. Dearest father of Marilyn Wojtowicz, Sharon (Jerry) Pollard, Gregory (Kim), the late David, Ron, and Paul. Loving Pa of Sara, Abby, Emma, Bradley, Madison, and Spencer. Loving great Pa of Henry, Lydia, Issac, and Lucy. Owner of Joyview Market for over 50 years. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Please share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
