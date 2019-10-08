|
|
Richard George Skarritt
Richard George Skarritt was born to George and Pauline Skarritt in their home, in Commerce Village on December 31, 1929. He passed away at his daughter's home on October 6, 2019. Richard left employment at General Motors to serve his country in Germany during the Korean War. After two years in the Army he returned to marry C. Elaine Cavanaugh June 20, 1953. Their children Steven of Texas, Kimberly Skarritt of Rapid City, Michigan, and Kevin Skarritt (Francie Bachleda) of Grand Ledge Michigan blessed their marriage. Richard returned to General Motors after his military service to enjoy a successful career of 38 years with GM. Retirement did not slow Richard down as his dedication to community service continued with the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, Chairman of the Oakland County Road Commission and the Oakland County Parks Board. At 81 he retired again to direct his energy to his wife and family. An avid sportsman he loved to fish and hunt in northern Michigan where he spent time at family properties. Richard was a member of the Milford United Methodist Church and a Lifetime member of the Milford Masonic Lodge.
Richard is survived by his three children, grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Skarritt, Connor Nicholas Skarritt, and Cameron Lane Skarritt. Siblings also surviving are Joan Gofton, Donald Skarritt, Polly Keller, and Margaret Melville (Randy).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 11AM at the Milford United Methodist Church, 1200 Atlantic St., Milford. Reverend Sherry Foster will officiate. Burial will follow in Milford Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit on Friday, October 11, from 2-8PM at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty, Milford.
Memorial contributions may be given to Silver Muzzle Cottage, (3785 Rice Road NW, Rapid City, MI 49676) or Hospice of Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 8, 2019