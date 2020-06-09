Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard ("Rick") Gudobba



Sterling Heights - Richard ("Rick") Gudobba, age 60, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.



Rick is survived by his daughter, Pamela; his ex-wife Mary; his mother Jean Gudobba of Gladwin, Michigan; sister Vicki (Donald) Zonka of Wixom, Michigan; brother Jeff (Sandy) of Clawson, Michigan and numerous nieces and nephews.



Given the current COVID situation, the family will host a memorial at a later date.









