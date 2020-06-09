Richard ("Rick") Gudobba
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard ("Rick") Gudobba

Sterling Heights - Richard ("Rick") Gudobba, age 60, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Rick is survived by his daughter, Pamela; his ex-wife Mary; his mother Jean Gudobba of Gladwin, Michigan; sister Vicki (Donald) Zonka of Wixom, Michigan; brother Jeff (Sandy) of Clawson, Michigan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Given the current COVID situation, the family will host a memorial at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved