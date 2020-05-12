Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Richard Gurunian Obituary
Richard Gurunian

Richard Gurunian, 93, of Detroit, passed away on May 8, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Mary Gurunian, his brother, Charles Gurunian, his beloved wife, Bea (Aunt Betty), and loving son, Jeff. Richard is survived by his son, Rick and daughter- in- law Sandy, of Charlotte, North Carolina, his brother, Tony (Leo) Gurunian, nephews & wives, Atam & Dianne Bedikian, Eddie & Mary Bedikian and Lenny Bedikian, nieces & husbands, Christine & Mike Rogow , Lynn & Frank Guestella, and Lea & Jeff Schmidt, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews, and his caregiver, Barbara Collins, all from the surrounding suburbs of Detroit. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Richard's name be made to the , or to the Henry Ford Villages, 15101 Ford Rd. Dearborn, MI 48126. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements in the care of SIMON JAVIZIAN Funeral Directors 248-626-7815. Please view the full obituary and share a memory at www.SJavizian.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 12 to May 17, 2020
