Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ronald
17701 15 Mile
Clinton Twp., MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ronald
17701 15 Mile
Clinton Twp, MI
Richard H. Hickey

Richard H. Hickey Obituary
Richard H. Hickey

Clinton Township - Richard H. Hickey age 88, passed away June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth; loving father of Kevin, Karen, Robert (Lori), Laura (Dave) Perkins, Mike (Mary) and Lisa (Randy) Vander Weitt; Richard is a proud grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his sister Sr. Colleen. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 2:00pm to 9:00pm with 7pm prayers and memory sharing. Kaul Funeral Home 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp. Funeral instate Saturday June 29, 2019 10:00am until the time of mass at 10:30. St. Ronald 17701 15 Mile, Clinton Twp. Please share a memory www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019
