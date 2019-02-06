|
Richard Hanes
Melvindale - Hanes, Richard Harlan. February 4, 2019. Age 33 of Melvindale. Beloved son of Ronald and Catherine Hanes. Dearest grandson of Richard and Wanda Zielinski. Caring nephew of Christine (Keith) Lomason, Diane (Gordie) Meisel, David (Virginia) Zielinski, Anne Marie Willinger, and James (Patricia) Hanes. Loving cousin to many. Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents Harlan and Jean Hanes and his beloved dog Scamper. Visitation Friday, February 08, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. A rosary will be held that same evening at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Resurrection will be held the following day at St. Mary Magdalen Church located at 19624 Wood St, Melvindale, MI 48122. Instate 9:30 a.m. with the Mass to begin at 10:00 a.m. Cremation to follow with interment at a later date. Please share memories and leave condolences on Richard's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 6, 2019