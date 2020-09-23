Richard Howe CummingsRichard Howe Cummings passed away on September 20, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. Age 98. Longtime resident of Suburban Detroit. Veteran and Captain of the Army Air Corps. Retired in 1986 as Senior Vice Chairman of the National Bank of Detroit after 39 years. Beloved husband of Carol Ann Cummings and the late Cynthia Holt Cummings. Loving father of Roger Holt Cummings (Buff) and step-daughters; Mary Katherine "Kit" MacNee and Jennifer Ann Oseth (Todd). Grandfather of David Michael Cummings (Michelle), Julia Cummings Dick (Casey), Jessica Cummings Halfnight (Ashlin) and Amanda Cummings Spiritos (Zachary). Great-grandfather of Andrew, Caroline & Cole Cummings, Emily, William & Sarah Dick, Kai, Theodore & Cody Halfnight and Lucas Spiritos. Brother of the late Waldo Beaman Cummings and Elizabeth Marie Cummings. Uncle of Waldo Beaman Cummings, Jr. (Pam) and the late Warren Bradford Cummings. The family is grateful for the loving care of Henry Ford Hospital/Hospice. Committal services will be held privately at the Mount Vernon Cemetery, West Boylston, MA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial tributes to the "Richard Cummings Student Emergency Fund" c/o Brande Oliver, Lawrence Technological University, 21000 W. Ten Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48075 or the Cornerstone Education Group, 306 E. Fourth St., Royal Oak, MI 48067.View obituary and sign tribute wall at