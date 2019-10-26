|
Richard J. "Dick" Cuff
Richard J. "Dick" Cuff, age 95, passed away October 22, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of the late Lusia. Loving father of Ronald (Martina) and Corinne (Robert) Anderson. Cherished grandfather of Stacey (Ron) Getchis, Jason (Nora), Zach Anderson and Emily (Dale Houser) Anderson. Great-grandfather of Avian, Aidan, Gavin, Logan and Ryder.
Dick was a proud WWII Airforce Veteran and a longtime member of the Farmington Elks Lodge #1986. He loved playing golf and dancing.
Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial donations appreciated to K9s For Warriors or World War II Foundation. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019