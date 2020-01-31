Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Richard J. "Pops" Gorski

RICHARD J. "POPS" GORSKI

- - January 29, 2020. Age 79. Retired Electrician and Soccer Coach. Beloved husband of Marilyn for 57 years. Loving father of Pat Dorshkind (Dan), Brenda Stone (Bryan Paulson), and the late Jim. Devoted grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 1. Dear brother of Noel Zocharski (Dennis). Family will receive friends Thursday 3 - 8 p.m. at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-362-2500 with rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 East Fourteen Mile Road, Clawson. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
