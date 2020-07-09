Richard "Dick" J. Heidrich
- - Richard "Dick" J. Heidrich, age 89, of Birmingham, Michigan, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Christina (née Orr) for 68 years. Loving father of Rick (Sharon), Rob (Janet) and Pat (Karen). Cherished grandfather of Shannon (Eric) Phillips, Rob (Courtney) Heidrich, Erica (Keith) Hansen, Jessica Heidrich and Katie and Ben Heidrich. Proud great-grandfather of Joslyn, Carter, Madeline and Declan. Dear brother of Joy Ainsley and step-brother of the late Harold and the late Lawrence Heidrich. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born on April 28, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan, Dick was a first generation American. He met the love of his life, Christina, at just 14 years old in their home town of Grosse Pointe. They were married in 1952. Dick was a U.S. Navy Veteran. An esteemed tool & die maker and business owner, Dick established Richard Tool & Die Corporation in 1966. Dick was known for his charming personality, quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Dick will be remembered most for his devotion to his family. He and Christina raised three sons together, and Dick's passion for his family only grew as he gained six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A service was held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/
) are appreciated. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
