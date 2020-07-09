1/1
Richard J. "Dick" Heidrich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" J. Heidrich

- - Richard "Dick" J. Heidrich, age 89, of Birmingham, Michigan, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Christina (née Orr) for 68 years. Loving father of Rick (Sharon), Rob (Janet) and Pat (Karen). Cherished grandfather of Shannon (Eric) Phillips, Rob (Courtney) Heidrich, Erica (Keith) Hansen, Jessica Heidrich and Katie and Ben Heidrich. Proud great-grandfather of Joslyn, Carter, Madeline and Declan. Dear brother of Joy Ainsley and step-brother of the late Harold and the late Lawrence Heidrich. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born on April 28, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan, Dick was a first generation American. He met the love of his life, Christina, at just 14 years old in their home town of Grosse Pointe. They were married in 1952. Dick was a U.S. Navy Veteran. An esteemed tool & die maker and business owner, Dick established Richard Tool & Die Corporation in 1966. Dick was known for his charming personality, quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Dick will be remembered most for his devotion to his family. He and Christina raised three sons together, and Dick's passion for his family only grew as he gained six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A service was held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/) are appreciated. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved