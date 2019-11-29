Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Thomas Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Thomas Jr. Obituary
Richard J. Thomas, Jr.

Richard J. Thomas, Jr. November 28, age 100. Proud Army Veteran WWII. Retired in 1984 after 45 years of banking as Vice President of Comerica Bank. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude for 69 years. Dear father of Nancy Horner (the late Jack). Devoted Grandfather of Richard Horner, Jennifer Larkin, and great-grandfather of Jack Larkin. Family will receive friends Monday, December 2, 2019, from 2-7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial tributes to Lourdes Senior Community or St. Joe's Pontiac.

View obituary and share memories at:

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -