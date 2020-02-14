|
|
Richard J. Walsh
Chesterfield - Richard J. Walsh, age 68 of Chesterfield passed away February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan. Dear father of Laura and Jeffrey (Alexis). Loving grandfather of Bo. Dear son of Helen and the late James. Dear brother of Kathleen (David) Cuneo, Sharon (Craig) Tanner, Kenneth, Christine (John) Denys and the late David. Richard is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, with celebration following at St. David's Episcopal Church, 16200 W. 12 Mile Road, Southfield. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to Gift of Life Michigan. https://www.giftoflifemichigan.org/ Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020