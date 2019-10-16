|
|
Richard James Reid
Richard James Reid, age 90, passed away on October 16, 2019 peacefully in his home.
He lived a happy and busy life doing the work he loved, taking care of his customers as one of the top salesmen in the oil industry until he was 83. Richard (Dick) is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Quain), his children - Ellen Reid, Mary Reid, Anna Clemmensen (Jim), Dee Wruble (Marc) and Patrick Reid (Cami) his grandchildren, Kelsey Monkman, Ian Monkman, Sam Clemmensen, Grace Clemmensen, Lauren Wruble, Kevin Wruble and Nate Reid, plus his first great granddaughter, Ava Monkman. Predeceased by his son, Timothy and his brothers, Harry and Bill. Richard and his loving wife of 65 years, Joan, moved to Independent Living in the Henry Ford Village in the Spring of 2018 after having raised their family and living in Livonia for 45 years. He was a member of St. Collettes Church, in Livonia, where he was an usher for many years. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Detroit. Richard and Joan got started with their children in Detroit as part of the St. Mary's of Redford Parish back in the 60s. He had many great memories from those days. Dad enjoyed golfing with his friends, spending time with his children and their families, visiting with neighbors and traveling to see his Wisconsin kids. We love him and will miss him dearly. Visitation will be October 18, 2019 at the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, Michigan. From 3-9:00pm with a Funeral Service at 7:00pm.
He will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019