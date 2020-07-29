Richard John Priema
Detroit - PRIEMA, Richard John., age 72, died on Thursday July 23, 2020. Richard was a lifelong resident of Detroit, served his nation in the Army for 2 years, and worked for many years at the Detroit News. He loved the festivities of the Kentucky Derby and would attend every year. Dear brother of Joann Medley, the late Donald Bolter, and the late David Bolter. Further survived by many nieces and nephews. Companion of Elaine Guzek for 25 years. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. - Grosse Pointe. Share a memory at verheyden.org