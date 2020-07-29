1/
Richard John Priema
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard John Priema

Detroit - PRIEMA, Richard John., age 72, died on Thursday July 23, 2020. Richard was a lifelong resident of Detroit, served his nation in the Army for 2 years, and worked for many years at the Detroit News. He loved the festivities of the Kentucky Derby and would attend every year. Dear brother of Joann Medley, the late Donald Bolter, and the late David Bolter. Further survived by many nieces and nephews. Companion of Elaine Guzek for 25 years. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. - Grosse Pointe. Share a memory at verheyden.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved