Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Richard Joseph Roll



Richard Joseph Roll, born March 6, 1964, passed on September 11, 2020. Survived by daughter Brooke Teed, grandson Justin Teed, Fiancee Christine Markham, Sisters Cheryl (Dale) Hamilton, and JoAnne Bourquin. Brothers Donald (Tammy) Roll, and Hearken(Gina). Loved by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Barbara Gillem and Richard Roll, and brother Vincent Roll.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store