Richard K. Sievert Obituary
Northville - Age 75, longtime resident of Northville, passed away March 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret "Margie" Sievert. Cherished father of Scott (Alanna) Sievert and the late Mindy Sievert. Dear brother of Marilyn Sievert. Private family services held. In lieu of flowers contributions to Midwest R/C Society, , or Erieau Yacht Club would be appreciated. Please share condolences and read full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
