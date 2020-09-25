1/1
Richard Keith Barnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Keith Barnett

West Bloomfield - Richard Keith Barnett, 85, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on September 23, 2020. Mr. Barnett is survived by his son, Anthony Barnett; daughter and son-in-law Amanda Barnett Pedigo and Chris Pedigo; grandchildren, Mayah and Adam Pedigo. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Barnett was the devoted son of the late Arthur Barnett and the late Lillian Greenberg Barnett, and the loving brother of the late Virginia Barnett Warren and the late Stanley Warren. Mr. Barnett owned and operated Chrome Craft Corporation, a chrome plating and metal finishing company. He enjoyed traveling, had a passion for his family, the Michigan Wolverines, and a Saturday round of golf with his friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES 1:30 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com 248-569-0020








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved