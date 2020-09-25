Richard Keith Barnett
West Bloomfield - Richard Keith Barnett, 85, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on September 23, 2020. Mr. Barnett is survived by his son, Anthony Barnett; daughter and son-in-law Amanda Barnett Pedigo and Chris Pedigo; grandchildren, Mayah and Adam Pedigo. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Barnett was the devoted son of the late Arthur Barnett and the late Lillian Greenberg Barnett, and the loving brother of the late Virginia Barnett Warren and the late Stanley Warren. Mr. Barnett owned and operated Chrome Craft Corporation, a chrome plating and metal finishing company. He enjoyed traveling, had a passion for his family, the Michigan Wolverines, and a Saturday round of golf with his friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES 1:30 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
248-569-0020