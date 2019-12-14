|
Richard "Dick" Kirchhoff
Richard "Dick" Kirchhoff passed away on December 12, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1935, and grew up in Detroit and Plymouth. Dick was a great man and is survived by his wife of 57 years Rainy, daughter Krista Jewett (Mike) and granddaughter Charlotte. A Funeral Service will take place Friday 11 AM at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth. Friends may visit Thursday 4-8 PM and Friday beginning at 10 AM. To leave a condolence or memory visit www.schrader-howell.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019