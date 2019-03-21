|
Richard Kisiel
Southgate - Kisiel, Richard. Age 77. March 18, 2019 of Southgate. Beloved husband of 50 years to Joan. Loving father of Douglas (Deloris) and Kenneth (Jacqueline). Proud grandfather of Amanda, Connor, Brandon, Alison, Jacob and Samuel. Preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Marie and his uncle Raymond. Richard retired from Lincoln Park High School. Visitation is Friday 3 - 8 pm at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Richard will lie in state on Saturday 9:30 am at St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Church, Wyandotte until the time of the Mass at 10 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To share a memory visit www.martenson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019