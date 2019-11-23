|
Richard Koch
Canton - November 23, 2019 - Age: 93. Beloved husband of the late Guadalupe. Dearest father of Alan (Susan), Diane, Dave (Deborah), Ron (Dianne), Maria and Charlotte Chlebek. Dear brother of Ruth Fairbank. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral Tuesday from the Chapel of L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Family will receive visitors Monday from 4-8 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019