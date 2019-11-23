Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L.J. Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Koch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Koch Obituary
Richard Koch

Canton - November 23, 2019 - Age: 93. Beloved husband of the late Guadalupe. Dearest father of Alan (Susan), Diane, Dave (Deborah), Ron (Dianne), Maria and Charlotte Chlebek. Dear brother of Ruth Fairbank. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral Tuesday from the Chapel of L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Family will receive visitors Monday from 4-8 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -