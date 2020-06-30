Richard Kurtis Eriksen



Beverly Hills - Richard Kurtis Eriksen, 58, of Beverly Hills, Mich., died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



Richard was the devoted father of Charlotte (Joseph) O'Donnell, Richard, Thorsen (Katelyn) and Louise (fiancé Patrick Elliott); proud grandfather of John "Jack" O'Donnell; loving son of Richard and Sharon Eriksen; dear brother of Kerri Cassar, Mark Eriksen, Michael Eriksen (Lara), Matthew Eriksen (Hollie) and Chad Orville Clay Wingett; and beloved uncle of 18 nieces and nephews and nine grandnieces and grandnephews.



Born in Lansing, Mich., and raised in Sylvan Lake, Mich., Richard could be found with his close-knit family on the lake throughout his childhood, often on skis behind the family boat. When he wasn't on the lake, he was shuttled by his mother to and from football, hockey, and baseball practices and games. Richard graduated from West Bloomfield High School, and received his business degree from Western Michigan University.



After working 13 years at PaineWebber and five years at Morgan Stanley, he founded The Eriksen Group Inc. financial consulting firm in 2005, then transitioned to the private equity industry in 2015 when he co-founded Bluewater Equity Partners.



A lover of sports and competition throughout his life, Richard exceled at weightlifting, racquetball and golf.



Richard was a proud and supportive father who often offered words of wisdom and always lent an open ear. Richard attended countless high school soccer games, school plays, and forensics competitions before watching his children graduate from DePaul University, Western Michigan University and John Carroll University. He also supported nieces, nephews, and godchildren at high school and college football games, track meets and concerts. Richard could be counted on to organize Eriksen family softball games and keep poker games lively late into the night on holidays and special occasions.



Family, faith and friends came first for Richard, who also answered to Dad, Papa, Uncle Ricky, Mr. E, The Big Guy, Ticker, Martini Brother and Shrek. He always did his best to help relatives and friends take steps forward in their personal and professional lives, and could be counted on to show up for those close to him during both joyous and difficult times.



He was happiest when spending time with his kids and their families at his home in Beverly Hills; at their homes in Illinois, Iowa, and Ohio; and on numerous trips to destinations across the United States and around the world for vacation and missionary purposes. Vacations with Richard were known for their champagne-and-strawberries happy hours, coffee-table dance parties, and trips to the Food King to stock the candy buffet.



A man who believed that actions speak louder than words, Richard was community-oriented and generous with his time and money. He was a devout member and deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham; a dedicated volunteer for the Birmingham Community House, Yucatan Peninsula Mission, Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan and Mother Waddles soup kitchen in Detroit; and an involved member at Oakland Hills Country Club.



A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at The Community House Birmingham, 380 South Bates, Birmingham, Mich. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan.









