Richard L. Barker
Richard L. Barker

Richard L. Barker age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday November 19, 2020 with his wife of 33 years, Roseann (Greer) Barker by his side. Beloved husband of the late Mary Margaret Barker. Cherished father of Richard B. (Kathleen) Barker, Michael Barker, the late Robert Barker, and the late Cynde Collins; father in law of Donna (John) Tellis and Michael (Renee) Collins. Loving step father of Mark Greer, Robin (Scotty) Greer, and Tawnya McCartney. Proud grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 7. Dear brother of the late Robert (Joanne) Barker and uncle of Sherrie and Shawnna.

Richard was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on January 27, 1928. He was proud of his service in the United States Army Air Core during WWII as a B29 and B17 radio operator. He joined the service at the age of 16. After WWII he was recalled into the Korean war for 18 months. Richard enjoyed golfing and coaching little league football, basketball, and baseball.

A military memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association or the Epilepsy Foundation.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
