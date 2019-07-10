Services
Richard L. Esper Obituary
Richard L. Esper

Livonia - Passed away July 7, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of Joan. Loving father of Kristin Guido, Laurie (Jeffrey) Zwilling, and Marnie (Patrick) Sexton. Cherished grandfather of Michael and Eric Zwilling, and Lindsay Guido. Dear brother of Donald (Cindy) Esper, Shirley (the late Thomas) O'Connell, Eileen Youngerman, the late Beverly (Lawrence) Quinn, and the late Gloria (Patrick) Zajac. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Thursday 6-9 pm and Friday 12-9 pm. Funeral Service Saturday 11 am from the Griffin Chapel. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 10, 2019
