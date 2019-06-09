Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
(248) 889-1500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodside Bible Church-Troy
6600 Rochester Rd
Troy, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodside Bible Church-Troy
6600 Rochester Rd
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Kemp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard L. Kemp Obituary
Richard L. Kemp

White Lake - Richard L. Kemp age 86 of White Lake, passed away June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Christina, loving father of Dirk (Mary Carter) Kemp, Amy (David) Kibby, Suzanne (Denis) Robare, Julie (Patrick) McQueeney, Elizabeth (Tom) Condino; grandfather of Sean, Colleen, Allie (Ty) Jones; great-grandfather of Tessie. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Woodside Bible Church-Troy, 6600 Rochester Rd., Troy, MI. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am until the time of service. please visit eltonblackandsonhighland.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Download Now