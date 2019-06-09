|
|
Richard L. Kemp
White Lake - Richard L. Kemp age 86 of White Lake, passed away June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Christina, loving father of Dirk (Mary Carter) Kemp, Amy (David) Kibby, Suzanne (Denis) Robare, Julie (Patrick) McQueeney, Elizabeth (Tom) Condino; grandfather of Sean, Colleen, Allie (Ty) Jones; great-grandfather of Tessie. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Woodside Bible Church-Troy, 6600 Rochester Rd., Troy, MI. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am until the time of service. please visit eltonblackandsonhighland.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019