RICHARD L. NAHHAT
October 3, 2020. Age 69. Beloved husband of the late Sandra. Dear father of Kristin Frey (Brendan), Kimberly & Jonathan (Stephanie). Cherished Giddo of Presley Mamo, Lily Frey, Rousseau Mamo, Hudson Frey, Reagan Nahhat, Avalon Frey & Mason Nahhat. Brother of Sam Nahhat and the late Mary Sophiea. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2-7PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Rd. (between Big Beaver & Wattles) 248-689-0700. A private Funeral service will begin at 7PM. A live stream of the service will be available. To view, please visit Richard's obituary at AJDesmond.com
.
