RICHARD L. NAHHAT

October 3, 2020. Age 69. Beloved husband of the late Sandra. Dear father of Kristin Frey (Brendan), Kimberly & Jonathan (Stephanie). Cherished Giddo of Presley Mamo, Lily Frey, Rousseau Mamo, Hudson Frey, Reagan Nahhat, Avalon Frey & Mason Nahhat. Brother of Sam Nahhat and the late Mary Sophiea. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2-7PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Rd. (between Big Beaver & Wattles) 248-689-0700. A private Funeral service will begin at 7PM. A live stream of the service will be available. To view, please visit Richard's obituary at AJDesmond.com.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
