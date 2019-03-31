|
|
Richard L. (Dick) Norling
- - Richard Norling died January 1, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving husband of Nancy for 63 years and father of son, Keith. He was a wonderful grandfather to Abigail and Shea. Dick had four degrees from the University of Michigan and Wayne State University. During the 1960s and 70s he taught electrical engineering at Wayne State University. Then he moved to General Motors where he worked for 25 years and retired in 1990. He enjoyed classical music, nature, history, traveling, and his many friends. He is truly missed.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019