Richard L. Reddaway



"RedDog"



March 29, 1947 - June 26, 2020



Richard (Dick) Reddaway, a resident of Oxford, Michigan passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26th, in his home. Dick is survived by his beloved wife of over 40 years, Peggy Reddaway (nee Duhn), nephew Brian (Tami), and many cousins. He was pre-deceased by his parents Jack and Beverly, a sister, Diane and brother, Brian.



Dick was good at almost everything he attempted; star athlete for the Auburn Hills Boys and Girls Club, Senior Class President, All-Oakland football running back, All-State baseball player, Avondale Hall of Fame, and he was awarded a baseball scholarship to the University of Southern Colorado. After college, Dick worked in the family business where he became owner and operator of the Reddaway Cleaners. He married the love of his life, Peggy, and together they built their home on the lake where they have lived since 1980.



Throughout the many years of their marriage, before becoming ill, Dick and Peggy loved water skiing, downhill skiing, hunting, Detroit Lions football games, antiques and their cabin in the U.P. Dick found great peace and happiness walking through the woods enjoying nature. His favorite quote was "To every man there is a season…".



When Dick died, he was 73 yrs. old and had outlived all projected life spans for Huntington's disease. He was dedicated to the researchers finding a cure for Huntington's disease. It is fitting that the U. of M. hospital is now studying his brain in the hopes of finding a cure for this horrible, debilitating disease. A visitation will be held on July 2, from 10 AM to 1:30 PM at Pixley Funeral Home in Auburn Hills. Immediately following the visitation there will be a service at Mt. Avon cemetery in Rochester at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Auburn Hills Boys and Girls Club 220 S Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326, or Huntington's disease at HDSA, Michigan Chapter, 1221 Bowers St., P.O. Box 1091, Birmingham, MI. 48012, Dick will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.









