Richard L. Williams



Richard L. Williams, age 80, passed away on June 25, 2020. He was retired from Ford Motor Company.



Born February 12, 1940 to the late Frank Williams and Marie (Perrin) Williams of Southfield, Michigan. He was the youngest of nine children. He is survived by his brother, George Williams. He is, also, survived by his children, Melinda Lazaros, Richard Williams, Michelle Beane, and Cathleen Cecchini. He had 12 grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.









