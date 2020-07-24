1/
Richard Lee Reynolds
1933 - 2020
Richard Lee Reynolds

Hilton Head Island, SC - Richard Lee Reynolds of Hilton Head Island, SC died on July 19, 2020. Born on March 13, 1933 in Pleasant Ridge, Michigan, he was a son of the late Gordon A. and Anna M. Reynolds.

Richard was a life-long automotive engineer beginning his career with General Motors. He was an inventor of fasteners, his most noteworthy being the PAC NUT which is still used on cars today. He also had a love of sailing.

Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Reynolds; sons, Charles, Steven and Thomas; daughter, Lisa; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Islandfuneralhome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
