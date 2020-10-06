Richard Leland Measelle



Devon, England - Our beloved father, Richard (Dick) Leland Measelle died suddenly but peacefully on August 1, 2020 at his home in Devon, England. He was 81 years young.



Dick enjoyed 20+ prosperous years as a Grosse Pointe resident, with his first five children attending St. Paul's school and Grosse Pointe South High School.



Dad was a Midwestern gentleman at heart, with a deep curiosity and interest in the world of and beyond his Michigan roots. His success as a corporate global leader, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend were rooted in his deep respect for all people and a humility and wit that allowed him to find the best in everyone and everything.



His open mind and heart, a hallmark of his intelligence and his youthful spirit, guided him throughout a remarkable life. From running regularly with the bulls in the festival of San Fermin in Spain, to being an avid fan of all sports, be it professional or his children's swimming meets or rugby matches, to being a natural prankster and "legendary" joke teller, our Dad was "all in" and game for almost anything. A born CEO, Dick's self effacing character would ascribe his own success to his penchant for "surrounding himself with people smarter than me." Indeed, as a globalist who enjoyed living in Detroit, Spain, Chicago, New York, England, or Utah, Dick's approach to life - both in business and private - was to see all aspects of the world around him as fundamentally interconnected, where cooperation and kindness were the ultimate arbiters of success.



Born and raised in Detroit, MI, to Leland and Jean Measelle, Dick attended the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy and served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He graduated in 1961 from Miami University, Oxford, OH where he later received a Distinguished Alum Award. That same year, Dick joined Arthur Andersen & Co.'s Detroit office before transferring



to Spain, where he worked in the Firm's Madrid and Barcelona offices until he returned to Detroit in 1972. Becoming Office Managing Partner there in 1975 and Midwest Area Managing Partner from 1985-1987, Dick then became Managing Partner for the Worldwide Accounting and Auditing Practice in 1987. He was made the first Worldwide Managing Partner of Arthur Andersen under the new Swiss Cooperative in 1989 until his retirement from the Firm in 1997. In 2002, Dick accepted an offer to become CEO of UnitedHealth Group's Industrial Bank, Optum Bank, a position he held until December 2006, and thereafter served as a Bank Director until 2019.



Dick held many professional and civic memberships and board positions, including the Chicago Council on Foreign Affairs, the Field Museum of Chicago, the Partnership for a Drug-Free America, the Board of Trustees of the University of Detroit, Chairman of the Michigan United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and the Board of the Business Enterprise Trust. In addition, he was a presenter and regular attendee at the World Economic Forum in Davos and served as the Spanish Honorary Vice-Consul to Michigan. His civic devotion extended beyond meeting rooms and offices to the streets of



Detroit, where with other city leaders he became a member of the clown brigade in the city's annual Thanksgiving Day parade. A Cuban cigar in hand and a generous smile for all, Dick was a social being to his core, thriving in settings where love, loyalty and community were present.



It is no surprise given Dick's capacity to listen to all perspectives and connect with voices from around the world, that he loved music. From big stadium events to the comfort of his living room, from The Eagles and Willie Nelson to Toscanini and Andres Segovia, he enjoyed and listened to it all. The soundtrack of his life became our own and as such will accompany and comfort us in the years ahead.



Dick remained devoted to and interested in the lives of his growing family, despite the challenges of transatlantic households. His easy-going quality allowed him to equally enjoy walks on the moors of his Devon home, skiing in Park City, enjoying his daughter's patio in Chicago, watching his grandson's soccer match in Philadelphia, visiting his oldest sons in Seattle or Eugene, or boating off of the Maine coast with his daughter's family. His love of Spanish food and culture remained a passion for Dick his entire life, and he was able to enjoy regular holidays along Spain's coast with Alison and their boys in the final years of his life.



Dick is survived by his wife of 25 years, Alison, and their sons, Luke and Rory of Devon, UK. He is father to five children from his first marriage to Susan Stauft Measelle, Jeffrey (Jennifer Ablow), Lara (Bob Ivins), Susana (Robert Hubbs), Millicent (Daniel Tremonti) and Stephen (Madlena Blagalia); grandfather to Issie, Gabriel, Eli, Noa, Aidan, Jude, Freya, Jake, Posey, Sebastian and Nicolai; brother to Barbara (Michael Foster); and uncle to Jordan (Lisa Vining) and Meghan (Paul Elia). His friends are too numerous to count.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store