|
|
Richard Louis Weyand
- - On Sunday, May 26, 2019, Richard Louis Weyand, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 80, in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. He is survived by his wife, Julie (née Paulus), children, Meggan Midbo (Jeffrey) and Justin Weyand, sister Barbara Link (Norris), brother Paul Weyand (Jessie), granddaughter, Maren Midbo, and many much-loved nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Marion Weyand. Born on March 15, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the youngest of three siblings. He graduated from Culver Military Academy in 1957 and Cornell University in 1961 (BA Economics) and 1963 (MBA). Rich served honorably as First Lieutenant of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. Following his service, he returned to Michigan where he worked as a manufacturer's rep and developed and sold parts to the auto industry. Rich was an avid golfer, skier, polo player and collector of classic cars. In his golf career, he was a six-time club champion of Birmingham Country Club, the first at age 16. Captain of both the Culver and Cornell golf teams, he qualified and played in two U.S. Junior Amateur Championships as well as the 1959 U.S. Amateur Championship at The Olympic Club. As a polo player, he captained both the Culver and Cornell teams, highlighted by competing in Cuba in 1957. As Squadron Commander, he led Culver's Black Horse Troop in Eisenhower's second inaugural parade in 1957. Rich loved the outdoors, whether in his garden or the Tetons of WY. He summited the Grand Teton in 1982, fulfilling a promise to marry his soon-to-be wife Julie upon his descent. The true highlight of his life was spending time together with his family in Jackson Hole. Rich's life will be celebrated on June 30, 2019 at Birmingham Country Club from 3-5:30PM. Donations can be made on his behalf to the Jackson Hole Land Trust (PO Box 2897 Jackson, WY 83001). A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500
Sign guestbook and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019