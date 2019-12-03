|
Richard M. (Dick) Nielsen, Jr.
Grosse Ile - Richard M. (Dick) Nielsen, Jr, devout engineer, beloved husband and cherished father and grandfather, died at his home early Thanksgiving morning (28 November).
Dick's health had taken a turn for the worse in the last several weeks. In October, family and friends paid tribute to him in an 80th birthday celebration. Dick was a noted gentleman—caring always for the ladies—holding open doors, hiring women engineers, and treasuring always his adored wife, Patricia. His children noted that in their father they had someone who wanted to be like them, joining in each of their pastimes and passions, as they strove to be like him, making conscious decisions to be true to those things that matter, be they occupation, family and friends, or country. Dick was a man of intellectual and moral virtue. All of us would be better people by being more like Richard Nielsen—and the world would be a better place.
Fiercely protective of her husband's privacy, Pat knew that Dick drew his strength from two earthly places: his home on the island and his treasured family and friends. She provided both, always.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019