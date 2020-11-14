1/1
Richard Mallory Torgerson
Richard Mallory Torgerson

- - Richard passed away November 12, 2020 peacefully at home. Age 60, formerly of West Bloomfield. Longtime major grant writer for the Beaumont Foundation. Beloved son of the late Thomas S. DDS, MD, and Nancy B. Dear brother of Nancy A. "Oney" and the late Thomas "Tommy". Loving father of Jacqueline and Ryan. Former husband of Kathleen. Lifelong friend of the late Reuben and Mary Ramsey and family. Memorial service Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cranbrook, Lone Pine and Cranbrook Rds., Bloomfield Hills. Memorial tributes to University of Michigan Marching Band (mmb.info@uofm.edu). A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Christ Church Cranbrook
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
