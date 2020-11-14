Richard Mallory Torgerson
- - Richard passed away November 12, 2020 peacefully at home. Age 60, formerly of West Bloomfield. Longtime major grant writer for the Beaumont Foundation. Beloved son of the late Thomas S. DDS, MD, and Nancy B. Dear brother of Nancy A. "Oney" and the late Thomas "Tommy". Loving father of Jacqueline and Ryan. Former husband of Kathleen. Lifelong friend of the late Reuben and Mary Ramsey and family. Memorial service Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cranbrook, Lone Pine and Cranbrook Rds., Bloomfield Hills. Memorial tributes to University of Michigan Marching Band (mmb.info
@uofm.edu). A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.
