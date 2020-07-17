Richard Martin Mieczkowski
White Lake - Richard Martin Mieczkowski, age 72, of White Lake, Michigan, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Huron Valley Sinai Hospital. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Janet Mieczkowski (Case) his three children: Christopher (Tricia) Mieczkowski, Keith Mieczkowski, and Alison Smith; his two grandchildren: Alex and Stella; and his sister, Bernadette Raney and many cousins, friends, colleagues. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Genevieve (Bigos) Mieczkowski. Richard enjoyed relaxing with family whether on the pontoon, at a campground, or his annual Florida vacation with Janet in February. Always proud of his Polish heritage, he loved to "dress to the nines" and polka at weddings or festivals, smiling as he dripped with sweat. Rich was absolutely selfless, truly one of the most altruistic individuals you'll ever meet. He always had the most benevolent smile and caring eyes. His strength, perseverance, commitment, and "do-whatever-it-takes" drive to succeed has been a model for his three children to live by throughout their lives. He will be missed by all who he touched in his professional and personal life. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions have been implemented that limit the number of people permitted in public buildings. With the health and safety of their family and friends in mind, Richard's family has decided to hold a celebration of life service at a later date. Those desiring may consider sharing memories and condolences with the family on the funeral home's website at www.eltonblackandson.com
. Please use this website to also learn of the memorial service future date.