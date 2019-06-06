Services
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Perpetua Catholic Church
Waterford, MI
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Perpetua Catholic Church
Waterford, MI
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Perpetua Catholic Church
Waterford, MI
Richard Michael Rosol

Waterford - Richard Michael Rosol of Waterford; born on May 14, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Martha Rosol and the late Stanley Rosol, passed away at age 82 on June 3, 2019 in Rochester, Michigan. Richard was an Automotive Engineer at the Ford Motor Company for thirty-three years and worked two additional jobs for many years while his children were young to help provide for his family. He loved dancing, playing cards, golfing, Michigan football and spending time with his grandchildren. He was the beloved husband of Jo Ann Rosol (Burnley) and former husband of the late Gloria Rosol (Romanow). He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Rosol; step-daughter, Tina Gorkhali; brother, Edward Rosol: and sister, Dolores Dubiel (Rosol). Richard is survived by his daughter, Karen Kott (Rosol); son, Michael Rosol; stepdaughter, Theresa Bourdeau (McCleese); grandchildren, Christian Desmond, Shane Kott, Nathan McCleese, and Josita Gorkhali; and great-grandchild, Dahlia Desmond. He also leaves behind his adored dog, Sammy. Richard will lie in state Saturday, June 8, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church until time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Jack H. Baker celebrant. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford Friday 4-8 p.m. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.



