|
|
Richard Mueller
Richard Mueller, age 87, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Lenore for 63 years, and brother of Theodore (Wilhelmina) Mueller of Georgia. Dear father of Douglas (Susan), Cynthia (Paul) Guthaus, Patti (Jim) Mueller-McDonald, and Susan (Ben) Kohns. Loving grandfather of Erik, Kirk, and Patrick Guthaus, Kelsey McDonald, Emily and Benjamin Kohns, and great-grandfather of Johnny and Ephraim, Krysten and Harper, and Penelope. Richard attended college in Ohio and law school in Washington, D.C. He was in corporate intellectual property and became corporate counsel of Oxy Metal Industries in Warren, MI. A member of the Senior Men's Club of Birmingham and First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham, he enjoyed singing in church choir, playing golf, reading, travel and spending time with family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Music Fund and/or Skyline Camp and Retreat Center through First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham on Friday, December 6 at 2:00 pm. Visitation with the family will be at 1:00 pm at the church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019