Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church
5495 Dixie Highway
Waterford, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church
5495 Dixie Highway
Waterford, MI
Waterford - Richard N. Similuk, of Waterford, passed away, Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 84 years of age. Loving husband of the late Lois; dearest father of Lynn (Rich) Wolschlager, Martin (Annette) Similuk, Kathleen (Larry) DeFever, Diane (Paul) Clemo, Richard Jr. (Laurie) Similuk and John (Janie) Similuk; proud grandfather of Paul, Pam, Matt, Josh, Lois, Ben, Corey, Joe, Erin, Nick, Evan, Andy, Mary, Pete, Charlie and Kitty; great grandfather of Ryan, Ailey and George; brother of Joanne Leavy. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:30 AM with an in-state time of 9:30 AM at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church; 5495 Dixie Highway, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME, WATERFORD, (3141 Sashabaw Rd. Waterford). Memorial donations may be directed to Right to Life or . Post a condolence at www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 12, 2019
