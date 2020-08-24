Richard "Dick" P. Beneicke, Jr.
August 22, 2020. Age 76. Loving son of the late Richard P., Sr. and Doris H. Beneicke. Dear brother of John R. Beneicke (Nancy) and Phyllis Martin-Vegue (Marty). Uncle of Alice Beneicke, Matthew Martin-Vegue, John J. Beneicke, Katherine Beneicke and Laura Beneicke-Campbell. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday (a livestream of the service will be available on his obituary through AJDesmond.com
). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alcoholics Anonymous of Oakland Co, 168 University Dr, Pontiac MI 48342.
