Richard P. Kughn
West Bloomfield - Richard P. Kughn passed on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in West Bloomfield, Michigan. He was 89 years old.
Richard was a husband to Linda who pre-deceased him in 2015. With his first marriage to Joan Kughn, he fathered 3 children who survive him, Suzanne Kloster (John), Gary Kughn (Lynn), and Jennifer Munter, 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Also, 2 stepchildren with Linda, Cindy Monroe (Doug) and Kimberly McGlynn (Dan) & 4 grandchildren.
Richard was born on October 31,1929 in Detroit, Michigan. He grew up in Bay Village, Ohio and returned to Detroit when he was 18 where he resided for 36 years before living in Dearborn, Michigan for 35 years.
He had many passions which were reflected in the various business, civic, philanthropic and hobby affiliations. His interest in construction began his business career leading to partnering with A. Alfred Taubman in the 1960's building regional shopping centers. With his love for toy trains and model railroading, he found his ultimate expression when he acquired Lionel Toy Trains in 1986. His fascination with automobiles emerged as a teenager when he built his first car from junkyard parts, a Model T. Other business interests were in such industries as automobile restoration, media, medical devices, drug manufacturing, waste management, printing, sports cards and memorabilia. Richard served on numerous boards including AAA of Michigan, Harper Grace Hospital and Oakwood Healthcare, Inc., University of Detroit Mercy, Wayne County Community College and as Police Commissioner for the City of Detroit.
A Memorial Service will be held on June 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Rd. Bloomfield Hills, 48304. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Rd. Livonia, MI. 48154.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 19, 2019